A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Members of the Senate Democratic Caucus began taking sides minutes after Van Hollen announced his candidacy.
Published:
Updated:
Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland progressive, will seek to unseat Senator Chuck Schumer as leader of the Senate Democrats, he announced Thursday night. Whichever man wins the contest will become the Senate majority leader in January.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland progressive, will seek to unseat Senator Chuck Schumer as leader of the Senate Democrats, he announced Thursday night. Whichever man wins the contest will become the Senate majority leader in January.
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