Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Trump says the aggressive crackdown may have been a factor in sweeping Democratic victories.
Published:
Updated:
Immigration enforcement officials carried out a record number of arrests and deportations in the months leading up to the midterm elections that saw the loss of Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, according to data released this week.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Immigration enforcement officials carried out a record number of arrests and deportations in the months leading up to the midterm elections that saw the loss of Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, according to data released this week.
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