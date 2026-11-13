Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Months after their most successful World Cup performance, the Americans are searching for a new leader.
Mauricio Pochettino had the United States believing it could become a legitimate force in international soccer. Now just months after their most successful World Cup performance in decades, the Americans are looking for a new leader.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Mauricio Pochettino had the United States believing it could become a legitimate force in international soccer. Now just months after their most successful World Cup performance in decades, the Americans are looking for a new leader.
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