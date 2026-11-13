A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The Economic Espionage Act ‘addresses certain forms of trade-secret theft, including theft intended to benefit a foreign government,’ according to a legal expert.
The founder and former CEO of what had been America’s biggest company in market value may have gotten ahead of one investigation with his forced resignation from Nvidia, but his possible legal troubles are just beginning.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The founder and former CEO of what had been America’s biggest company in market value may have gotten ahead of one investigation with his forced resignation from Nvidia, but his possible legal troubles are just beginning.
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