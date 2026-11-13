A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
More than a million people across the bloc signed a petition forcing the European Commission to consider the measure.
Published:
Updated:
The Anti-Israel European Left Alliance is demanding the suspension of a long-standing trade agreement between the European Union and Israel accusing it of genocide in Gaza.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Anti-Israel European Left Alliance is demanding the suspension of a long-standing trade agreement between the European Union and Israel accusing it of genocide in Gaza.
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