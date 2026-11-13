The contest to serve as the tenth secretary-general of the United Nations appears to be entering its decisive stretch. Secretary General António Guterres will complete his second five year term at the end of the year, and under his watch the world body is as adrift as ever, too often acting with bias, incompetence, or a mix of both. The race, even with straw polls aplenty, remains murky. The frontrunner appears to be Costa Rica’s Rebecca Grynspan.