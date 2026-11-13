A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The chairman of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, could offer a rare opportunity for reform at the world body.
Published:
Updated:
The contest to serve as the tenth secretary-general of the United Nations appears to be entering its decisive stretch. Secretary General António Guterres will complete his second five year term at the end of the year, and under his watch the world body is as adrift as ever, too often acting with bias, incompetence, or a mix of both. The race, even with straw polls aplenty, remains murky. The frontrunner appears to be Costa Rica’s Rebecca Grynspan.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The contest to serve as the tenth secretary-general of the United Nations appears to be entering its decisive stretch. Secretary General António Guterres will complete his second five year term at the end of the year, and under his watch the world body is as adrift as ever, too often acting with bias, incompetence, or a mix of both. The race, even with straw polls aplenty, remains murky. The frontrunner appears to be Costa Rica’s Rebecca Grynspan.
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