Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
While Democrats have not threatened to defund the high court, the conservative jurist stresses that it is ‘important to preserve the independence of the judiciary.’
Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s warning that Congress holds the power to “turn off the lights” at the Supreme Court could portend a new era of confrontation between the justices and Democratic lawmakers following the midterm elections.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s warning that Congress holds the power to “turn off the lights” at the Supreme Court could portend a new era of confrontation between the justices and Democratic lawmakers following the midterm elections.
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