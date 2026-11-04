Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The ‘blue tsunami’ puts the opposition party in prime position over the next few election cycles to reshape the high bench.
Published:
Updated:
The consequences of the Democratic rout of Republicans could extend all the way to One First Street in Washington, D.C. — home of the Supreme Court, where the election results could end President Trump’s chances of reshaping the high bench.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The consequences of the Democratic rout of Republicans could extend all the way to One First Street in Washington, D.C. — home of the Supreme Court, where the election results could end President Trump’s chances of reshaping the high bench.
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