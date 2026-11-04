Not every boy grows up wanting to write and direct his own version of Erle C. Kenton’s “House of Frankenstein” (1944), Ishirō Honda’s “Destroy All Monsters” (1968) or some such mash-up of classic creatures, but Larry Fessenden has done just that with “Trauma or, Monsters All.” Should another subtitle be warranted, how about “Wolfmen and Vampires and Body Parts, Oh My?” The latter, in this case, would be a man cobbled together from cemetery leftovers and other body parts, in other words a variation on Dr. Frankenstein’s creation.