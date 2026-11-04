Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Overhaul of the NBA franchise includes new leaders, new facilities and a new arena that will be the ‘best in the NBA.’
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Miriam Adelson, the billionaire Republican donor, has sold her stake in the Dallas Mavericks to her daughter and son-in-law, making their family the team’s controlling owners.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Miriam Adelson, the billionaire Republican donor, has sold her stake in the Dallas Mavericks to her daughter and son-in-law, making their family the team’s controlling owners.
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