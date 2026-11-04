Alexander the Great, after crossing with his army into Asia, stopped at Gordium (in modern-day Turkey). He approached the famous Gordian knot — a tangled mass of bark tying an ox cart to a pole, so intricate and tight that no one could unravel it. When told that anyone who could untie the mess would rule all of Asia, Alexander simply pulled out his sword and cut through it — solving the problem and fulfilling the prophecy.