Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The conflict may be our Gordian knot, but — in our current nuclear age — it is dangerous to cut rather than unravel it.
Alexander the Great, after crossing with his army into Asia, stopped at Gordium (in modern-day Turkey). He approached the famous Gordian knot — a tangled mass of bark tying an ox cart to a pole, so intricate and tight that no one could unravel it. When told that anyone who could untie the mess would rule all of Asia, Alexander simply pulled out his sword and cut through it — solving the problem and fulfilling the prophecy.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Alexander the Great, after crossing with his army into Asia, stopped at Gordium (in modern-day Turkey). He approached the famous Gordian knot — a tangled mass of bark tying an ox cart to a pole, so intricate and tight that no one could unravel it. When told that anyone who could untie the mess would rule all of Asia, Alexander simply pulled out his sword and cut through it — solving the problem and fulfilling the prophecy.
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