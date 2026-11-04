Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Dr. Adam Hamawy campaigned alongside Hasan Piker in Trenton earlier this year.
Published:
Updated:
Dr. Adam Hamawy, a onetime defense witness for the terrorist mastermind of the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993, is going to Congress after he cruised to victory running as a Democrat in a suburban New Jersey district.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Dr. Adam Hamawy, a onetime defense witness for the terrorist mastermind of the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993, is going to Congress after he cruised to victory running as a Democrat in a suburban New Jersey district.
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