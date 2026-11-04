Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
With Hinojosa’s victory over Abbott for the governor’s seat, Democrats picked up two statewide offices for the first time since the 1990s.
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State Representative James Talarico defeated Attorney General Ken Paxton to flip a Senate seat in deep red Texas for the first time in more than three decades, as billionaire Elon Musk’s massive investment in the state, both politically and economically, paid off for Democrats.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
State Representative James Talarico defeated Attorney General Ken Paxton to flip a Senate seat in deep red Texas for the first time in more than three decades, as billionaire Elon Musk’s massive investment in the state, both politically and economically, paid off for Democrats.
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