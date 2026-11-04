Apple has long wanted to build the perfect, cohesive ecosystem of software and devices, so you never have to leave its tools to complete a task or control something — which has made its smart-home line up so oddly porous. It should be the company to make smart-home tools easy and stylish, but aside from the overpriced and confusingly named Apple TV — the box that plugs into your TV, not to be confused with Apple’s streaming service of the same name, or a TV made by Apple, which it doesn’t sell but ought to — its smart-home efforts have never quite worked. Not enough has connected cohesively to its HomeKit toolset, and its HomePod smart speakers have never sounded that good, despite their premium prices.