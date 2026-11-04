Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The HomePod mini 2 costs $149 while the LG and Schneider Electric accessories designed with Apple start at $39.95 when they arrive in December.
Apple has long wanted to build the perfect, cohesive ecosystem of software and devices, so you never have to leave its tools to complete a task or control something — which has made its smart-home line up so oddly porous. It should be the company to make smart-home tools easy and stylish, but aside from the overpriced and confusingly named Apple TV — the box that plugs into your TV, not to be confused with Apple’s streaming service of the same name, or a TV made by Apple, which it doesn’t sell but ought to — its smart-home efforts have never quite worked. Not enough has connected cohesively to its HomeKit toolset, and its HomePod smart speakers have never sounded that good, despite their premium prices.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Apple has long wanted to build the perfect, cohesive ecosystem of software and devices, so you never have to leave its tools to complete a task or control something — which has made its smart-home line up so oddly porous. It should be the company to make smart-home tools easy and stylish, but aside from the overpriced and confusingly named Apple TV — the box that plugs into your TV, not to be confused with Apple’s streaming service of the same name, or a TV made by Apple, which it doesn’t sell but ought to — its smart-home efforts have never quite worked. Not enough has connected cohesively to its HomeKit toolset, and its HomePod smart speakers have never sounded that good, despite their premium prices.
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