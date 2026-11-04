Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Gordon Greenberg’s provocative adaptation casts its two young killers as outsiders intent on belonging to Manhattan’s elite.
It comes as no surprise that “Rope,” a 1929 play inspired by the infamous murder of a young male teenager by university students Nathan Freudenthal Leopold Jr. and Richard Albert Loeb, would have drawn the interest of Alfred Hitchcock. The filmmaker’s 1948 adaptation of Patrick Hamilton’s work changed the setting, from London to New York, and several names, and fiddled with supporting characters, but the arc of the story and the sense of moral justice in its resolution remained intact.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
It comes as no surprise that “Rope,” a 1929 play inspired by the infamous murder of a young male teenager by university students Nathan Freudenthal Leopold Jr. and Richard Albert Loeb, would have drawn the interest of Alfred Hitchcock. The filmmaker’s 1948 adaptation of Patrick Hamilton’s work changed the setting, from London to New York, and several names, and fiddled with supporting characters, but the arc of the story and the sense of moral justice in its resolution remained intact.
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