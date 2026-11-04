Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Governor Ron DeSantis targeted four blue seats. All of them could stay blue.
Florida Republicans’ gerrymandering of the state’s congressional map appears to be failing, according to projections coming out of the Sunshine State. So far, three of the four seats have been called for Democrats, while the fourth is favored to stay blue.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Florida Republicans’ gerrymandering of the state’s congressional map appears to be failing, according to projections coming out of the Sunshine State. So far, three of the four seats have been called for Democrats, while the fourth is favored to stay blue.
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