Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
As the usual glitches mar voting in select precincts, fearmongering and blame accompany America’s biennial civics exercise.
Published:
Updated:
Ballot-counting machines broke down at polling places throughout Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday morning, forcing voters to submit their ballots by hand and providing more grist to biennial allegations that America’s favorite bloodsport — free and fair elections — is no longer sacrosanct.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Ballot-counting machines broke down at polling places throughout Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday morning, forcing voters to submit their ballots by hand and providing more grist to biennial allegations that America’s favorite bloodsport — free and fair elections — is no longer sacrosanct.
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