Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
In a caution for Trump, it seems that the Nine has little appetite for political disputes over the fairness of the voting.
The Supreme Court’s refusal to back President Trump’s effort to ensure the integrity of California’s voting is a moment to mark. The high court rejected a White House request that Los Angeles County set aside some 20,000 mail-in ballots. It reminds that the Constitution ordains that states play the primary role in regulating elections. And, in a caution for Mr. Trump, that the Nine has scant appetite for political disputes over the fairness of the midterm vote.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Supreme Court’s refusal to back President Trump’s effort to ensure the integrity of California’s voting is a moment to mark. The high court rejected a White House request that Los Angeles County set aside some 20,000 mail-in ballots. It reminds that the Constitution ordains that states play the primary role in regulating elections. And, in a caution for Mr. Trump, that the Nine has scant appetite for political disputes over the fairness of the midterm vote.
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