The Supreme Court’s refusal to back President Trump’s effort to ensure the integrity of California’s voting is a moment to mark. The high court rejected a White House request that Los Angeles County set aside some 20,000 mail-in ballots. It reminds that the Constitution ordains that states play the primary role in regulating elections. And, in a caution for Mr. Trump, that the Nine has scant appetite for political disputes over the fairness of the midterm vote.