Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
‘They don’t need it,’ the president says, framing the move as a joint decision with the Israeli prime minister to end decades-long American foreign assistance.
The United States will stop providing Israel with nearly $4 billion in annual military and financial assistance packages by the end of the year, President Trump announced Tuesday, arguing that the longtime ally has grown wealthy enough to no longer require American support.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The United States will stop providing Israel with nearly $4 billion in annual military and financial assistance packages by the end of the year, President Trump announced Tuesday, arguing that the longtime ally has grown wealthy enough to no longer require American support.
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