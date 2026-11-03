Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The government cites grand jury secrecy, classified information, and executive privilege in effort to mute special counsel.
The Department of Justice is prohibiting Special Counsel Jack Smith from testifying in President Trump’s $10 billion defamation case against the British Broadcasting Corporation, signaling a steadfast refusal to hand the prosecutor a microphone.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Department of Justice is prohibiting Special Counsel Jack Smith from testifying in President Trump’s $10 billion defamation case against the British Broadcasting Corporation, signaling a steadfast refusal to hand the prosecutor a microphone.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime