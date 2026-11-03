Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Witkoff announces a new round of American-mediated peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.
Published:
Updated:
Russia attacked a Ukrainian school used as a humanitarian aid distribution center killing 26 people in what President Zelensky described as an “exceptionally horrific strike.”
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Russia attacked a Ukrainian school used as a humanitarian aid distribution center killing 26 people in what President Zelensky described as an “exceptionally horrific strike.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime