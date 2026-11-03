Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s elections, several additional states could go through the bitter gerrymandering process this coming year.
Published:
Updated:
When voters go to the polls on Tuesday, they will decide control of the 120th Congress. The House and Senate are on the ballot, though the makeup of this Congress could be dramatically different than the next, regardless of how the 2028 elections go, because several states are ready for another redistricting battle.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
When voters go to the polls on Tuesday, they will decide control of the 120th Congress. The House and Senate are on the ballot, though the makeup of this Congress could be dramatically different than the next, regardless of how the 2028 elections go, because several states are ready for another redistricting battle.
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