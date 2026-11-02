Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Even the Times acknowledges that Republicans are winning over late deciders by 9 percentage points in seven battleground states.
Here we are. One day left. And I’ll say what I always say: polls don’t vote. Only voters vote.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Here we are. One day left. And I’ll say what I always say: polls don’t vote. Only voters vote.
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