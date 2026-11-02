Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The solidly red state is no bellwether for the nation, but as a bulwark for the House majority, some Republicans are holding their breath against signs of voter apathy.
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Updated:
Even in one of the few states where Republicans are feeling confident about the midterm election — Florida — early voter turnout among Democrats is causing heartburn for GOPers looking to shore up the number of Republican U.S. House seats after a mid-decade redistricting.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Even in one of the few states where Republicans are feeling confident about the midterm election — Florida — early voter turnout among Democrats is causing heartburn for GOPers looking to shore up the number of Republican U.S. House seats after a mid-decade redistricting.
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