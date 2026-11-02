Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
A new wave of cyber attacks on European grocery stores show how easily nefarious agents can cause dangerous disruptions.
Published:
Updated:
A new round of supermarket refrigerator hacks hit dozens of stores in several European countries, and the Pentagon is investigating whether refrigerator issues in stores on American military bases might be connected.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A new round of supermarket refrigerator hacks hit dozens of stores in several European countries, and the Pentagon is investigating whether refrigerator issues in stores on American military bases might be connected.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime