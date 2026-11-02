Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
In an online post the cabinet secretary decries the ‘toxic ideology’ that holds sway across much of the Muslim world.
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Leftist mainstream media outlets piled on this week to express outrage at my observation, during a speech in Grand Rapids for Mike Rogers, about the troubling dearth of scientific output from the world’s 22 Arab nations over the past five decades. These reporters omitted critical context, presumably to bestow plausibility on their accusations that my statements were racist and Islamophobic.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Leftist mainstream media outlets piled on this week to express outrage at my observation, during a speech in Grand Rapids for Mike Rogers, about the troubling dearth of scientific output from the world’s 22 Arab nations over the past five decades. These reporters omitted critical context, presumably to bestow plausibility on their accusations that my statements were racist and Islamophobic.
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