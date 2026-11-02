Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Trump reportedly had a ‘tough’ call with Netanyahu, who urged him to launch strikes against Iran immediately after the midterm elections.
TEL AVIV — President Trump reiterated that the U.S. might go to war with Iran soon, warning the regime that Washington would have to “give them the hammer” if a deal isn’t reached in the near future.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
TEL AVIV — President Trump reiterated that the U.S. might go to war with Iran soon, warning the regime that Washington would have to “give them the hammer” if a deal isn’t reached in the near future.
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