Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Arab leaders have not disavowed Hamas and don’t find Eisenkot appealing, but one says his team will choose between ‘bad and worse’ if it means removing Netanyahu.
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Arab parties that nearly doubled their numbers in Israel’s Knesset could be potential kingmakers in the formation of a new government after Yashar, or “Straight,” party leader Gadi Eisenkot announced he is reconsidering his ban on inviting Arab parties to join his coalition.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Arab parties that nearly doubled their numbers in Israel’s Knesset could be potential kingmakers in the formation of a new government after Yashar, or “Straight,” party leader Gadi Eisenkot announced he is reconsidering his ban on inviting Arab parties to join his coalition.
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