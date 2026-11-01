Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
With a new touchscreen, slightly redesigned body, and revived glowing logo, the new top-line MacBook Pro is better and more expensive than ever before
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Ten years ago, Phil Schiller took to the stage at Apple’s “Hello Again” event to unveil a complete reinvention of the MacBook Pro. Gone were the bulk, the random ports, and the old-school function row: Jony Ive had designed the laptop of the future, with a slimmer version of Apple’s premium unibody aluminum enclosure, novel ultra-low-profile butterfly keyboard switches, mostly USB-C Thunderbolt ports, and a tiny touchscreen panel instead of the function row, displaying customizable, app-specific shortcuts.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Ten years ago, Phil Schiller took to the stage at Apple’s “Hello Again” event to unveil a complete reinvention of the MacBook Pro. Gone were the bulk, the random ports, and the old-school function row: Jony Ive had designed the laptop of the future, with a slimmer version of Apple’s premium unibody aluminum enclosure, novel ultra-low-profile butterfly keyboard switches, mostly USB-C Thunderbolt ports, and a tiny touchscreen panel instead of the function row, displaying customizable, app-specific shortcuts.
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