Ten years ago, Phil Schiller took to the stage at Apple’s “Hello Again” event to unveil a complete reinvention of the MacBook Pro. Gone were the bulk, the random ports, and the old-school function row: Jony Ive had designed the laptop of the future, with a slimmer version of Apple’s premium unibody aluminum enclosure, novel ultra-low-profile butterfly keyboard switches, mostly USB-C Thunderbolt ports, and a tiny touchscreen panel instead of the function row, displaying customizable, app-specific shortcuts.