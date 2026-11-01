Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
It’s a convenient, stylish way to cut your screen time and keep you off your phone.
Modern social media is designed to be a magnet for your attention. What starts as a quick email check turns into an unintentionally long scroll on Instagram, and when you rip free of the feed, X is there with clips, posts, and vigorous discourse about them to distract you again.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Modern social media is designed to be a magnet for your attention. What starts as a quick email check turns into an unintentionally long scroll on Instagram, and when you rip free of the feed, X is there with clips, posts, and vigorous discourse about them to distract you again.
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