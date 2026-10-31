Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Federal investigators question donors and allies of Dan J. Sullivan amid allegations the Peltola campaign recruited him to confuse voters.
Just days before the midterm election, the FBI is contacting donors of Dan J. Sullivan, asking about possible deception tied to the Senate candidate in Alaska who shares a name with the Republican incumbent, Senator Dan Sullivan.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Just days before the midterm election, the FBI is contacting donors of Dan J. Sullivan, asking about possible deception tied to the Senate candidate in Alaska who shares a name with the Republican incumbent, Senator Dan Sullivan.
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