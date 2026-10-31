Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Federal judge appoints special master to examine whether administration lawyers misled court about plans to close and redevelop D.C. golf course.
A federal judge has launched a formal investigation into whether Trump administration officials and Justice Department attorneys deceived the court about plans to shut down and redevelop East Potomac Golf Links at Washington, D.C.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
A federal judge has launched a formal investigation into whether Trump administration officials and Justice Department attorneys deceived the court about plans to shut down and redevelop East Potomac Golf Links at Washington, D.C.
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