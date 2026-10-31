Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Weeks of street battles have turned a fight over a flamingo lagoon into the gravest threat yet to Edi Rama’s 13-year rule.
Opposition lawmakers in Albania set off flares inside parliament on October 29 as students marched through Tirana for a 17th straight day, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. They have repeatedly rejected his offers to talk.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Opposition lawmakers in Albania set off flares inside parliament on October 29 as students marched through Tirana for a 17th straight day, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. They have repeatedly rejected his offers to talk.
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