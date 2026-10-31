Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
United Nations agencies warn maternal deaths could climb after the Taliban shut medical training to women and restricted how men can treat them.
Published:
Updated:
A pregnant woman in much of Afghanistan is now caught in a trap of the Taliban’s making. Women are barred from training as doctors, nurses and midwives, so the female clinicians she is expected to see are vanishing. And in a growing number of places, a male doctor can be ordered not to treat her unless a male relative stands at her side.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
A pregnant woman in much of Afghanistan is now caught in a trap of the Taliban’s making. Women are barred from training as doctors, nurses and midwives, so the female clinicians she is expected to see are vanishing. And in a growing number of places, a male doctor can be ordered not to treat her unless a male relative stands at her side.
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