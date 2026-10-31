Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Weeks after Washington delisted the country as a state sponsor of terrorism, Damascus is rebuilding its army and police without women.
Syrian schoolchildren returned to class this fall with textbooks in which women’s uncovered hair had been erased or painted over with headscarves. After journalists flagged the edits, the Education Ministry said it had acted to remove imagery associated with the deposed regime of Bashar al-Assad and to reflect the country’s traditional religious and social values.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Syrian schoolchildren returned to class this fall with textbooks in which women’s uncovered hair had been erased or painted over with headscarves. After journalists flagged the edits, the Education Ministry said it had acted to remove imagery associated with the deposed regime of Bashar al-Assad and to reflect the country’s traditional religious and social values.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime