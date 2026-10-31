Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Doctors are eyeing lung and pancreatic cancer next for an approach in which an mRNA vaccine is developed from the patient’s own cancer.
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A vaccine designed for one patient alone, built from the cancer inside that patient’s own body, cut the risk of melanoma coming back by 42 percent in a landmark trial. The full results were unveiled October 24 at Europe’s largest cancer meeting.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
A vaccine designed for one patient alone, built from the cancer inside that patient’s own body, cut the risk of melanoma coming back by 42 percent in a landmark trial. The full results were unveiled October 24 at Europe’s largest cancer meeting.
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