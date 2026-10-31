Heavy weapons boomed across the hills above Uvira this week as rebel fighters picked their way along the ridgelines, skirting the Congolese troops and militiamen dug in along the Ruzizi River road below. Phone networks still cut out, though shops and markets in town remain open. Civic leaders in the lakeside city on Congo’s border with Burundi called a “dead city” shutdown for Friday to protest the war. The mayor’s office banned it.