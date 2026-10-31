Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Joseph Kabila’s new front has absorbed M23 and is fighting toward Uvira as Ebola cases pass 10,000 and Washington’s minerals bet hangs in the balance.
Heavy weapons boomed across the hills above Uvira this week as rebel fighters picked their way along the ridgelines, skirting the Congolese troops and militiamen dug in along the Ruzizi River road below. Phone networks still cut out, though shops and markets in town remain open. Civic leaders in the lakeside city on Congo’s border with Burundi called a “dead city” shutdown for Friday to protest the war. The mayor’s office banned it.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Heavy weapons boomed across the hills above Uvira this week as rebel fighters picked their way along the ridgelines, skirting the Congolese troops and militiamen dug in along the Ruzizi River road below. Phone networks still cut out, though shops and markets in town remain open. Civic leaders in the lakeside city on Congo’s border with Burundi called a “dead city” shutdown for Friday to protest the war. The mayor’s office banned it.
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