Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Premier has no compunctions, either, about taking her conservative coalition partners to the woodshed over aid to Ukraine.
France’s Fifth Republic is coming undone in the wake of civil unrest, widespread looting, and violence. Britain has lost its way politically and economically. Germany, longtime engine of Europe’s growth, may fall under the sway of a most frightful far-right contingent. Spain’s second high-speed rail accident exposes the incompetence of Madrid’s left-wing government.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
France’s Fifth Republic is coming undone in the wake of civil unrest, widespread looting, and violence. Britain has lost its way politically and economically. Germany, longtime engine of Europe’s growth, may fall under the sway of a most frightful far-right contingent. Spain’s second high-speed rail accident exposes the incompetence of Madrid’s left-wing government.
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