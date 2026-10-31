Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Billionaire owner from Queens uses sport’s big weekend to raise questions about a law firm and potential ‘corruption.’
Published:
Updated:
The Breeders’ Cup is supposed to be horse racing’s showcase, a two-day celebration of thoroughbred excellence and multimillion-dollar purses with international appeal.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
The Breeders’ Cup is supposed to be horse racing’s showcase, a two-day celebration of thoroughbred excellence and multimillion-dollar purses with international appeal.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime