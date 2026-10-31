Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The bulk of donations in the state went to Democrat James Talarico, whose record haul of small-dollar donations has dwarfed that of his rival, Ken Paxton.
Published:
Updated:
Seventeen individuals on the Texas Sex Offender Registry have supported Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico with campaign donations, including three who each gave $1,000 or more, a New York Sun comparison of federal and state records found.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Seventeen individuals on the Texas Sex Offender Registry have supported Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico with campaign donations, including three who each gave $1,000 or more, a New York Sun comparison of federal and state records found.
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