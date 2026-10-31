Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
With control of the Senate hanging on razor-thin margins, Libertarians are drawing concern from both major parties.
Republicans are growing anxious that Libertarian candidates could pull enough votes away from their Senate nominees to cost the GOP control of the chamber this November.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Republicans are growing anxious that Libertarian candidates could pull enough votes away from their Senate nominees to cost the GOP control of the chamber this November.
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