Outside of AI, Abercrombie & Fitch has been one of the biggest business success stories of the 2020s. In 2016 it scored a 65 out of 100, the lowest in the American Customer Satisfaction Index retail survey. Fran Horowitz became chief executive in February 2017, and by 2019 the company had overhauled its inventory, expanded its sizes, and ditched the loud music and perfume in its stores. In 2023 the stock gained 285 percent, ahead of Nvidia’s 239 percent.