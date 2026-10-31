Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Republicans find themselves tripped up by our fiat money regime, in which prices tend to ratchet ever higher.
With the midterms days away, inflation is shaping up as the GOP’s Achilles’ heel. “High Inflation Haunts Trump and Republicans on Eve of Election,” reads a Times headline. “A backlash over high prices helped Republicans capture a majority in 2024,” the Grey Lady adds. “Now, it may be the source of the party’s own undoing.” These columns have been warning Mr. Trump and the GOP on this head since the runup to the 2024 election.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
With the midterms days away, inflation is shaping up as the GOP’s Achilles’ heel. “High Inflation Haunts Trump and Republicans on Eve of Election,” reads a Times headline. “A backlash over high prices helped Republicans capture a majority in 2024,” the Grey Lady adds. “Now, it may be the source of the party’s own undoing.” These columns have been warning Mr. Trump and the GOP on this head since the runup to the 2024 election.
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