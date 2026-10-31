With the midterms days away, inflation is shaping up as the GOP’s Achilles’ heel. “High Inflation Haunts Trump and Republicans on Eve of Election,” reads a Times headline. “A backlash over high prices helped Republicans capture a majority in 2024,” the Grey Lady adds. “Now, it may be the source of the party’s own undoing.” These columns have been warning Mr. Trump and the GOP on this head since the runup to the 2024 election.