Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
42 years to the week after James Cameron’s sci-fi classic opened, a German company tested a heavily armed robot that looked straight out of the movie’s skull-crushing dystopia.
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He emerges from fire and rubble, his metal endoskeleton the raw expression of his inhuman, technological frame.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
He emerges from fire and rubble, his metal endoskeleton the raw expression of his inhuman, technological frame.
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