Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
An Associated Press survey shows early voting totals are up by at least 30 percent and as much as 83 percent in a half-dozen of the most closely watched races.
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High interest in a range of closely contested Senate races is driving record early turnout for Tuesday’s midterm elections, with South Carolina leading the pack with a 83-percent jump in early voting over the same point in 2022, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
High interest in a range of closely contested Senate races is driving record early turnout for Tuesday’s midterm elections, with South Carolina leading the pack with a 83-percent jump in early voting over the same point in 2022, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.
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