Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Hundreds of residents of a city in Russian-occupied Ukraine are being welcomed by tearful relatives after having been trapped without deliveries of food or supplies since early summer.
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Haggard and hungry evacuees from the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky were greeted by tearful relatives at Ukraine’s border with Belarus on Saturday, a day before the expiry of a six-day ceasefire brokered by the first lady, Melania Trump. In Kyiv, elation over the successful humanitarian mission was tempered by fears of a new Russian offensive in the area.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Haggard and hungry evacuees from the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky were greeted by tearful relatives at Ukraine’s border with Belarus on Saturday, a day before the expiry of a six-day ceasefire brokered by the first lady, Melania Trump. In Kyiv, elation over the successful humanitarian mission was tempered by fears of a new Russian offensive in the area.
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