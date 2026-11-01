Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Complaints are rife today, on all political sides, that our politics is divisive and coarsening, rending our nation into hostile camps.
It’s easy to forget that Americans are voting in a year that marks the 250th anniversary of the nation’s Declaration of Independence. You don’t hear much about the declaration in the campaign rhetoric, and most people would bristle at the notion that the sublime message of the founding document has much to do with the messy politics of this year.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
It’s easy to forget that Americans are voting in a year that marks the 250th anniversary of the nation’s Declaration of Independence. You don’t hear much about the declaration in the campaign rhetoric, and most people would bristle at the notion that the sublime message of the founding document has much to do with the messy politics of this year.
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