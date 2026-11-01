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By LUKE FUNK|
Analysis of nearly 40,000 songs shows musicians lose sadness in their lyrics over time — but don’t become happier.
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Growing older is supposed to bring a rosier outlook. Psychology research has long shown that people tend to grow more emotionally stable with age, gravitating toward positive experiences. But a new study of 38,467 songs suggests musicians only follow half of that pattern.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Growing older is supposed to bring a rosier outlook. Psychology research has long shown that people tend to grow more emotionally stable with age, gravitating toward positive experiences. But a new study of 38,467 songs suggests musicians only follow half of that pattern.
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