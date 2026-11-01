Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
From America to Japan, governments are urging households to prepare emergency kits amid mounting concerns over conflict, cyberattacks, and extreme weather.
Published:
Updated:
Thirty-three countries spanning six continents are officially advising citizens to stockpile food, water, and emergency supplies, with the list expanding again in the past week.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Thirty-three countries spanning six continents are officially advising citizens to stockpile food, water, and emergency supplies, with the list expanding again in the past week.
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