Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Compassion for the victims of persecution can’t make up for this film’s punishing tedium.
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For all that people have been swooning over Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s “La Bola Negra,” a Spanish-produced “queer epic” set in 1932, 1937, and 2017, there’s a rather simple-minded equation in the minds of its cheerleaders.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
For all that people have been swooning over Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s “La Bola Negra,” a Spanish-produced “queer epic” set in 1932, 1937, and 2017, there’s a rather simple-minded equation in the minds of its cheerleaders.
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